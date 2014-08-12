Primetime Ratings: Fox, ‘MasterChef’ Win Monday Night

Fox’s MasterChef drew a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, down 10% from last week, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, to finish as the evening’s top-rated show. Hotel Hell declined one tenth of a point to 1.3. Fox averaged a 1.6 rating and 5 share, leading all broadcasters.

NBC averaged a 1.5/5. Running Wild With Bear Grylls was up 15% from last week at 1.5. A recap episode of American Ninja Warrior drew a 1.4.

ABC averaged a 1.3/4. Bachelor in Paradise was even with last week’s premiere at 1.4. Mistresses was up one tenth from last week at 1.0.

CBS averaged a 1.2/4. Under the Dome tied it’s series low, down one tenth from last week at 1.5.

The CW averaged a 0.5/1. Whose Line is it Anyway? was up 17% from last week at 0.7.