Primetime Ratings: Fox, 'MasterChef’ Lead Wednesday
On a night littered with repeats, Fox led Wednesday with an overall 1.3 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
MasterChef was even with last week’s 1.5 and Bullseye dipped a tenth to a 1.0.
ABC was in second with a 1.1/4. Celebrity Wife Swap was down a tenth to a 1.1.
CBS finished in third (but first among total viewers) with a 0.9/3. The Briefcase was even with last week’s 0.9.
NBC and The CW aired repeats.
