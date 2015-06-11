Primetime Ratings: Fox, 'MasterChef’ Lead Wednesday

On a night littered with repeats, Fox led Wednesday with an overall 1.3 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

MasterChef was even with last week’s 1.5 and Bullseye dipped a tenth to a 1.0.

ABC was in second with a 1.1/4. Celebrity Wife Swap was down a tenth to a 1.1.

CBS finished in third (but first among total viewers) with a 0.9/3. The Briefcase was even with last week’s 0.9.

NBC and The CW aired repeats.