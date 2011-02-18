Primetime Ratings: Fox Leads Thursday With ‘Idol’ Up a Tick

Fox topped Thursday night with an overall 5.4 rating/15 share with adults 18-49, with American Idol up a tick from last week, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Last night's episode posted a 7.5 rating, up 3% from last Thursday but down 21% from last season's equivalent episode, which aired on a Wednesday at 9 p.m. The show was also up slightly vs. last week with total viewers at 21.9 million. Bones was even with last Thursday at a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49.

CBS took second place, averaging a 3.0/9. The Big Bang Theory fell 5% to a 3.7 with adults 18-49 while $#*! My Dad Says slipped 4% to a 2.6. CSI’s return of Justin Bieber was up slightly from last week’s series-low to a 2.9 rating. The Mentalist was up 3% to a 3.0.

ABC followed with a 2.7/8, its entire lineup marking season lows. Wipeout was down 14% to a 1.9. Grey's Anatomy fell 14% to a 3.7 rating and Private Practice was down 8% from last week to a 2.4 with adults 18-49.

NBC came in fourth, averaging a 2.0/6 for the night, its lowest night of regular original programming this season. Community was flat at a 1.8 rating. Perfect Couples slipped to a 1.4. The Office posted a season low 3.3, down 6% from last week. Parks and Recreation was down 8% to a season low 2.3 rating and 30 Rock was down 13% to a season low 2.0. Outsourced followed the trend, down 12% to a season/series low 1.5 rating.

The CW rounded out the night with a 1.1/3. The Vampire Diaries recovered from last week’s season low, up 7% with adults 18-49 to a 1.4 rating. Nikita fared better as well, jumping 13% to a 0.8.