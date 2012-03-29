Primetime Ratings: Fox Dominates Sparse Competition

Fox dominated

Wednesday night with an overall 5.0 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol was up a tenth

from last week.

NBC, which

finished with a fourth-place 1.0/3, aired the finales of both Whitney

and Are You There,Chelsea?. Whitney was

down a tenth to a 1.5 and Chelsea fell 14% to a 1.2. New

comedy Bent again aired two new episodes that didn't fare any better

than last week with a 0.9 and 0.8, respectively. RockCenter was up a tenth to a 0.8

at 10 p.m.

CBS finished

second with a 2.1/6, though the only new episode it aired was Survivor,

which drew another 2.8.

ABC, which drew a

third-place 1.3/4, was likewise, airing only a new Happy Endings at 9:30 p.m. Endings rebounded 6% from last week's

season low for a 1.9.

The CW finished

with an overall 0.6/2. One Tree Hill was down two tenths from last week

for a 0.6 and America's Next Top Model rose a tenth to a 0.7.