Primetime Ratings: Fox Dominates Sparse Competition
Fox dominated
Wednesday night with an overall 5.0 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol was up a tenth
from last week.
NBC, which
finished with a fourth-place 1.0/3, aired the finales of both Whitney
and Are You There,Chelsea?. Whitney was
down a tenth to a 1.5 and Chelsea fell 14% to a 1.2. New
comedy Bent again aired two new episodes that didn't fare any better
than last week with a 0.9 and 0.8, respectively. RockCenter was up a tenth to a 0.8
at 10 p.m.
CBS finished
second with a 2.1/6, though the only new episode it aired was Survivor,
which drew another 2.8.
ABC, which drew a
third-place 1.3/4, was likewise, airing only a new Happy Endings at 9:30 p.m. Endings rebounded 6% from last week's
season low for a 1.9.
The CW finished
with an overall 0.6/2. One Tree Hill was down two tenths from last week
for a 0.6 and America's Next Top Model rose a tenth to a 0.7.
