Primetime Ratings: Fox Clobbers Competition With ‘Empire’

Fox won the broadcast ratings race Wednesday, registering a 2.9 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 10 share, according to Nielsen overnights. Empire posted a 4.4, up 5% from last week.

ABC was second at 1.8/6, then CBS at 1.6/5 and NBC weighing in at 1.3/4. The CW, for its part, scored a 0.9/3.

Fox’s Rosewood bagged a 1.4, same as last week, again growing its audience as it got closer to Empire's kickoff.

ABC had its Wednesday comedies. The Middle had a flat 2.0, then The Goldbergs, ending with a surreal Harry Chapin homage, at 2.2, up 5%, and Modern Family up 4% to 2.8. Black-ish (1.9) and Nashville (1.0) were level with last week.

CBS’ reality staple Survivor was down 5% at 2.0, then Criminal Minds posted a 1.5, off 6%, while Code Black was off 8% at 1.2.

NBC’s The Mysteries of Laura was down 8% from two weeks ago at 1.1, then Law & Order: SVU did a 1.4, down 30%, and Chicago P.D. a 1.4, off 13%. The latter two had a Voice lead in last week.

On CW, Arrow grew ratings 11% to 1.0, while Supernatural was a flat 0.7.