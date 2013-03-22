Primetime Ratings: Fox and ABC Tie Thursday as 'Idol' Keeps Falling
Fox's American Idol results show on
Thursday fell to a new series low for a regularly scheduled edition, dropping
two tenths from last week to a 2.9 rating with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. Glee followed with a 2.0, which was even with
last week. Fox and ABC split for first in the demo with a 2.4 rating/7 share,
though Fox had more overall viewers.
ABC premiered its regular version of Wife Swap at 8
p.m. to a 1.7, which was down 29% from the premiere of Celebrity Wife Swap
last month but up 42% over its previous season. Grey's Anatomy rose 12%
to a 2.9 and Scandal returned from a month off even at 2.7.
NBC aired a mix of repeats and originals to finish behind
CBS' NCAA coverage for fourth place at 1.0/3. Community stayed at last
week's series-low 1.1 and 1600 Penn fell 20% to a 0.8. A special 8:30
p.m. episode of 1600 Penn drew a 0.9.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. The Vampire
Diaries was up a tenth in both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and 18-49s
with a 1.2 in both. Beauty and the Beast was even with 18-34s at a 0.5
and up two tenths with 18-49s to a 0.7.
CBS aired coverage of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball
Tournament.
