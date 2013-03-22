Primetime Ratings: Fox and ABC Tie Thursday as 'Idol' Keeps Falling

Fox's American Idol results show on

Thursday fell to a new series low for a regularly scheduled edition, dropping

two tenths from last week to a 2.9 rating with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. Glee followed with a 2.0, which was even with

last week. Fox and ABC split for first in the demo with a 2.4 rating/7 share,

though Fox had more overall viewers.

ABC premiered its regular version of Wife Swap at 8

p.m. to a 1.7, which was down 29% from the premiere of Celebrity Wife Swap

last month but up 42% over its previous season. Grey's Anatomy rose 12%

to a 2.9 and Scandal returned from a month off even at 2.7.

NBC aired a mix of repeats and originals to finish behind

CBS' NCAA coverage for fourth place at 1.0/3. Community stayed at last

week's series-low 1.1 and 1600 Penn fell 20% to a 0.8. A special 8:30

p.m. episode of 1600 Penn drew a 0.9.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. The Vampire

Diaries was up a tenth in both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and 18-49s

with a 1.2 in both. Beauty and the Beast was even with 18-34s at a 0.5

and up two tenths with 18-49s to a 0.7.

CBS aired coverage of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball

Tournament.