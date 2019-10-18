Primetime Ratings: Football Down on Fox

Fox won Thursday ratings easily, Thursday Night Football giving the network a 3.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. That stomped the 0.8/4 that ABC got.

Fox had Chiefs versus Broncos across prime. Last week, Giants-Patriots rated a 3.4.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy at 1.2 and A Million Little Things at 0.7, both down a tenth of a point, then How to Get Away With Murder at a flat 0.5.

CBS got a 0.7/3 and NBC a 0.6/3. On CBS, Young Sheldon dropped 10% to 0.9 and The Unicorn was a level 0.7. Mom did a flat 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act grew 17% to 0.7. Evil also went up 17% to 0.7.

On NBC, it was Superstore at 0.8 and Perfect Harmony at 0.4. The Good Place got a 0.6 and Sunnyside a 0.3, then Law & Order: SVU rated a 0.6. All NBC shows were flat.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/2. Telemundo had the Latin American Music Awards.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe got a 0.4 and La Usurpadora a 0.5, both level. El Dragon slid 20% down to 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. Supernatural rated a 0.3 and Legacies a 0.2, both down a tenth.