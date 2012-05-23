PrimetimeRatings: Finales Power Fox to Tuesday Victory

Fox

was able to win Tuesday with an overall 3.6 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The first night of American Idol's

two-night finale drew a 4.2, down 22% from last year's performance finale, its lowest-rated ever. Glee's

third-season ender scored a 3.0, up 20% from last week, but down 35% from last

year's finale.

ABC's

Dancing With the Stars finale put the network in second place (but first

in total viewers) with a 2.6/7. The two-hour finale was down 30% from last

spring's finale to a 3.2, its lowest-rated ever.

NBC

placed third with a 2.1/6. America's Got Talent was off by two tenths

from last Tuesday for a 3.2, but beat both the Glee finale and Dancing With the Stars in the 9 p.m. hour. The Dateline: 20th AnniversarySpecial

drew a 1.6 at 10 p.m.

CBS'

repeats put the network in fourth with a 1.5/4.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.2/1. L.A. Complex was steady with a 0.2.