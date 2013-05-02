Primetime Ratings: 'Family Tools' Posts ABC's Lowest-Rated Comedy Debut

ABC premiered sitcom Family Tools Wednesday at 8:30

p.m. to a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

That was down 12% from the last Suburgatory telecast in that time slot

and posted ABC's lowest-rated comedy debut ever.

Its lead-in, The Middle, was flat with its last

original three weeks ago with a 2.0. Modern Family returned down 8% to a

3.5, but it boosted How to Live With Your Parents 47% to a 2.2. Nashville

declined 6% from its last new episode to a 1.7. ABC took third overall for the

night with a 2.1 rating/6 share.

Fox won as American Idol fell 15% to a 2.8.

CBS was in second with a 2.2/6, as its entire lineup fell to

series lows. Survivor fell 21% to a 2.3, Criminal Minds dropped

21% as well to a 2.3 and CSI was down 25% to a 1.8.

NBC pulled in fourth with a 1.6/5. Following a Voice

recap show, Law & Order: SVU was down 21% to a 1.5 and Chicago

Fire returned from four weeks off up 6% to a 1.7.

The

CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow was up a tenth to a 0.9

rating in the net's targeted 18-34 demo and down a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.9

as well. Supernatural fell a tenth in both demos to a 0.8 and 0.9,

respectively.