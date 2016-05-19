Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Spikes in Finale

Fox led all broadcasters Wednesday night with a 2.7 rating/9 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Both Rosewood and the finale of Empire climbed three tenths to a 1.4 and 4.0, respectively.

CBS came in second with a 1.9/7, followed by ABC’s 1.4/5, NBC’s 1.1/4 and The CW’s 0.7/3.

The season finale of Survivor matched last week’s 2.1, and the live reunion show pulled in a 1.5.

ABC’s The Middle, Modern Family, black-ish and Nashville were flat with a 1.6, 2.1, 1.5, and 0.8, respectively. The Goldbergs dipped a tenth to a 1.8.

NBC’s Chicago P.D. was even with a 1.4, while Law & Order: SVU slipped two tenths to a 1.2. Heartbeat was flat with a 0.7.

The CW’s Arrow and Supernatural were flat with a 0.8 and 0.7.