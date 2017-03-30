Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Down But Still Paces Fox to Win

Fox was tops among broadcasters Wednesday, posting a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. Shots Fired did a 1.0, down from its 1.1 premiere, and Empire a 2.4, down 14%.

ABC was next at 1.4/6, as The Goldbergs grew 13% to 1.7 and the premiere of Imaginary Mary a 1.4. Modern Family was up 5% to 2.0 and Black-ish a flat 1.5 before Designated Survivor scored a flat 1.1.

CBS showed a 1.3/5. Survivor was good for a flat 1.7, while Criminal Minds was off 8% at 1.2. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders grew 13% to 0.9.

NBC had a 1.0/4, with Blindspot at a flat 0.9 and Law & Order: SVU at a flat 1.1, before Chicago P.D. did a 1.1, down 8%.

The CW had a 0.4/2, with Arrow at 0.5 and The Hundred at 0.3. Both were flat with last week.



Among Spanish-language players, Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.6/2.

