Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Down But Leads Fox

Fox was tops among broadcasters Wednesday, with a 1.4 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Shots Fired did a 0.8, same as last week, before Empire rated a 2.1. It did a 2.3 in its previous original airing.

ABC and CBS were both at 1.2/5. For ABC, The Goldbergs was at 1.4 and Speechless at 1.2, both down a tenth of a point. Black-ish too was down a tenth at 1.2 in a double run. Designated Survivor grew 10% to 1.1.

On CBS, Survivor did a 1.7 before Criminal Minds rated a 1.2 and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders a 0.8; all three were flat.

NBC did a 1.1/5, with Blindspot at a flat 0.9 and Law & Order: SVU at a flat 1.1. Chicago P.D. then did a 1.2, down 8%.

On The CW, which was at 0.4/2, Arrow was at 0.5 and The 100 at 0.3, both flat with their last airings.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was at 0.6/2 while Telemundo was at 0.4/2.