Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Delivers Win For Fox

Led by Empire, Fox won the Wednesday ratings battle, posting a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with a 6 share. In second was NBC at 1.3/5.

Empire was down a tenth of a point at 1.7 and Star was a flat 1.3.

On NBC, The Voice did a 1.4—it scored a 1.5 Tuesday--and Law & Order: SVU grew 27% to 1.4, then Chicago P.D. ticked up 9% to 1.2.

CBS rated a 1.1/5. Survivor went up 7% to 1.6 and the two-hour Criminal Minds finale posted a flat 0.9.

ABC was good for a 0.7/3. It had comedy repeats and a fresh Alex, Inc. at 0.6, down 33% from last week, then Designated Survivor at a level 0.6.

Univision and Telemundo both did a 0.5/2.

The CW rated a 0.4/2, with Riverdale up a tenth at 0.4 and the premiere of The Originals at 0.4.