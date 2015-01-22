Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Continues to Grow

Fox’s new drama Empire continued to defy normal TV conventions, rising for the second straight week.

The hip-hop drama was up 8% from last week to post a 4.3 rating for its third episode with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Empire also climbed 6% to 10.9 million total viewers.

American Idol was also up 10% to a 3.3 at 8 p.m. Fox easily led Wednesday with an overall 3.8 rating/12 share.

CBS came in second with a 1.6 / 5. The Mentalist was up 7% from last week at 1.5. Criminal Minds fell to a series low 1.9, down 14%. Stalker was even with last week at 1.5.

NBC was third with a 1.2 / 4. Law & Order: SVU was down 14% at 1.2. Chicago P.D. was even at 1.5.

ABC averaged a 1.0 / 3 with reruns. The CW averaged a 0.8 / 3. Arrow was returned to a 1.1, even with its last new episode Dec. 10. The 100 was up one tenth of a point from Dec. 17 at 0.6. In the CW’s target 18-34 demo Arrow drew a 0.9 and The 100 a 0.6.