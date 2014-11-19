Primetime Ratings: Dramas Up for CBS

CBS dramas all posted ratings increases Tuesday night among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight number. NCIS tied NBC’s The Voice as the evening’s top show, up 13% from last week at 2.6. NCIS: New Orleans was up 15% at 2.3. Person of Interest gained 23% to 1.6. CBS was the night’s top network, averaging a 2.2 rating and 7 share.

The CW and Spanish-language Univision tied ABC for fourth place among the broadcasters for the second consecutive Tuesday night, each averaging a 1.2 / 4. For the CW, The Flash was down one tenth of a point from last week at 1.3. Supernatural was up one tenth from last week at 1.0. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Flash drew a 1.2 and Supernatural a 1.1.

ABC led off the night with a rerun of Shark Tank (1.1) followed by Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (up one tenth of a point at 1.6) and Forever (even at 1.0).

NBC finished second with a 2.0 / 6. The Voice was down 13% from last week. Marry Me gained 23% to 1.6. About a Boy was up 44% to 1.3. Chicago Fire was down 9% at 2.0.

Fox came in third with a 1.4 / 4. MasterChef Junior was down 17% from last week at 1.5. New Girl was up one tenth of a point at 1.4. The Mindy Project was even at 1.1.

