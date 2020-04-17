Primetime Ratings: ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Pops on ABC

ABC won the Thursday prime battle, stay-at-home special The Disney Family Singalong pacing the network to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That blew away runner-up CBS at 0.7/4.

The Disney Family Singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, got a noisy 2.6. Station 19 scored a 1.3 and How to Get Away With Murder a 0.6, those two flat.

CBS had Young Sheldon down 23% at 1.0 and Man With a Plan at 0.7, virtually level with last week’s 0.8 and 0.7 double run. Mom slid 20% to 0.8 and Broke posted a flat 0.7. Tommy dropped 17% to 0.5.

NBC did a 0.6/3. A Superstore rerun led into Brooklyn Nine Nine at 0.6 and Will & Grace at 0.6, both flat. Indebted went up 33% to 0.4 and Law & Order: SVU also climbed 33% to 0.8.

Univision was next at 0.5/3. Te Doy La Vida fell 17% to 0.5 and Amor Eterno notched a flat 0.6. Sin Miedo a la Verdad did a level 0.4.

Fox posted a 0.5/2. Last Man Standing rated a level 0.6 and was followed by a Last Man repeat, then a Mental Samurai rerun.

Telemundo scored a 0.4/2. Cennet got a 0.4 and La Dona a 0.4. Operacion Pacifico did a 0.3. All three were flat.

The CW weighed in at 0.1/0. Katy Keene got a flat 0.1, as did the season premiere of In the Dark. The series premiere of In the Dark got a 0.2 a year ago.