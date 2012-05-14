PrimetimeRatings: 'Desperate Housewives' Ends Run on High Note

ABC's Desperate

Housewives ended its eight-season run Sunday night, earning a 3.3 rating

from 9-11 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That

was up 19% from last week and also up 10% from last year's finale. Earlier, the

season finale of Once Upon a Time drew a 3.2, up 7% from last week. The

network finished in first place with a 2.8 rating/8 share.

CBS came in second

with a 2.3/7. The two-hour Survivor finale was down 30% from last year's

finale to a 2.8, its lowest-rated finale ever. The one-hour Survivor

reunion special was down 29% from last year's show to a 2.4, also its lowest

rated ever.

In third was Fox

with a 1.7/5. The Simpsons was down 14% from last week to a 1.9 while Bob's

Burgers was flat with a 1.8. Family Guy was down 15% from last week

to a 2.3 and American Dad was off by 13% to a 2.0.

NBC rounded out

the evening with a 1.3/4. The recently-canceled Harry's Law was up 25%

to a 1.0 and Celebrity Apprentice was down 5% to a 1.8.