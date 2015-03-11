Primetime Ratings: Daylight Saving Continues to Dampen Numbers

Daylight Saving continues to hamper ratings for the broadcast networks, as not a single show improved from last week on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC led with an overall 3.1 rating/10 share with adults 18-49. The Voice fell 12% to a 3.6 and Chicago Fire was steady with a 2.1.

CBS was in second with a 1.7/5. NCIS dipped 9% to a tie its series-low of 2.1, while NCIS: New Orleans fell 16% to a 1.6, its lowest rating so far. Person of Interest was also down 18% to a 1.4.

ABC was in third with a 1.2/4. Fresh Off the Boat fell 12% to a 1.5, while Repeat After Me shed 8% to a 1.1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fell 14% to a series-low 1.4.

Fox took fourth with a 1.0/3. Hell’s Kitchen and The Mindy Project each dipped a tenth to a 1.3 and 0.9, respectively.

The CW aired repeats.