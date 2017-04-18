Primetime Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘Scorpion,’ ‘Taken’ Rise

NBC topped all broadcasters in primetime Monday with a 1.6 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice slid 5% to a 2.0, while Taken jumped 13% to a 0.9.

ABC finished in second with a 1.3/5. Dancing With the Stars rose 6% to a 1.7, followed by an even Quantico at 0.6.

CBS placed in third with a 1.0/4. Kevin Can Wait fell two tenths to a 1.0. Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts, and 2 Broke Girls were all flat at 1.0. Scorpion rose a tenth to a 1.1.

Fox came in fourth at a 0.7/3. The finale of 24: Legacy matched last week’s 0.8, while APB was steady at 0.6.

Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo each scored 0.6/2s. The CW pulled in a 0.2/1 in repeats.