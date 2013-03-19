Primetime Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Returns to Lowest-Rated Spring Premiere

ABC returned Dancing With the Stars on Monday for its

16th season to a 3.1 rating from 8-10 p.m. with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. That was the show's lowest-rated spring premiere

ever, down 11% from last year. It was still the highest-rated show of the night

and along with Castle -- which was down a tenth to a 2.2 -- drove ABC to

win the night with an overall 2.8 rating/7 share.

NBC, which had its last Monday before The Voice and Revolution

return, saw the finale of The Biggest Loser rise 18% over last year's

finale (May 1, 2012) to a 2.6. Deception also ended its freshman run up

18% from last week to a 1.3. NBC tied Fox for third with a 2.2/6.

Fox's The Following declined 11% to a 2.4 while Bones

fell 9% from its last episode two weeks ago to a 2.0.

CBS came in second with a 2.4/6, as 2 Broke Girls and

Mike & Molly each fell to new series lows. 2 Broke Girls

dropped 18% to a 2.7 and Mike & Molly was down 11% to a 2.4.

Earlier, How I Met Your Mother was off by 12% to a 2.9 and Rules of

Engagement rose 5% to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., Hawaii Five-0 rose 5% to a

2.1.

The CW rounded out the night (0.3/1) airing only a new Carrie

Diaries. The freshman series was up a tenth in both the net's targeted

18-34 demo to a 0.6 as well as 18-49s to a 0.5.