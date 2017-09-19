Primetime Ratings: ‘Dancing’ Opener Down, But ABC Wins the Night

ABC took top ratings honors Monday, riding the premiere of Dancing With the Stars to a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. NBC was a close second at 1.3/5.



Dancing With the Stars posted a 1.7, down considerably from last year’s 2.6 season premiere. To Tell the Truth grew 29% to 0.9.



On NBC, the American Ninja Warrior finale fell 6% to a 1.5 and Midnight, Texas leaped 14% to 0.8.



CBS did a 0.7/3. It had repeated comedies before a Scorpion rerun.



Telemundo rated a 0.7/2, with El Señor de los Cielos at a potent 0.9.



Fox was at 0.6/2. So You Think You Can Dance took up all of Fox’s prime and was flat with last week.



Univision scored a 0.5/2.



The CW did a 0.3/1. It ran repeats of Supergirl and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.