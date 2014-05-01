Primetime Ratings: ‘CSI’ Up Slightly With Arquette’s Backdoor Pilot

CBS’ longrunning procedural CSI aired the backdoor pilot for cyber-themed potential spinoff with Patricia Arquette on Wednesday night for a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, which was up 6% from the show’s last episode three weeks ago.

CBS led the night overall with a 2.1 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Earlier, Survivor dipped a tenth to a 2.2 and Criminal Minds tied its series low of 2.2, returning down 4% from three weeks off.

Fox grabbed second as American Idol fell 14% to a 1.8.

NBC, which carried NBA playoff basketball in the Portland market, was in third with a 1.7/5. Revolution returned up 8% from a month off to a 1.4, while Law & Order: SVU’s first original in three weeks off was off by 14% with a 1.8. Chicago P.D. came back up 19% to a 1.6.

ABC’s Mixology sank another 13% to a 1.3, leading out of Modern Family, which itself dipped 20% to a season-low 2.8. Earlier, The Middle was down 5% to a 1.8 and Suburgatory tied its series low of 1.4, shedding 18% from last week. At 10 p.m., Nashville fell 20% to a new series low for regular airings at 1.2. ABC was in fourth with a 1.6/5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.7/2. Arrow was up 14% to a 0.8 and The 100 was even with last week’s 0.6. In the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.7 and 100 drew a 0.4.