Primetime Ratings: Crossover Boosts NBC’s ‘SVU,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’

The crossover between NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. boosted both Dick Wolf-produced dramas on Wednesday night.

Following a repeat of Chicago Fire, P.D. improved 20% from its last episode to a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m., SVU – airing the second-half of the crossover event – rose 11% to a 2.0. NBC placed fourth for the night with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share.

ABC led Wednesday in the demo with a 1.9/7. The Middle was up 11% to a 2.0, The Goldbergs was even with a 2.1 and Modern Family slipped 3% to a 2.9. Black-ish fell 5% to a 2.1 and Nashville was steady at a 1.3.

CBS was second in the demo (1.7/6) but first among total viewers. Survivor dropped 13% to a 2.1, while Criminal Minds sank 15% to a series-low 1.7. CSI: Cyber matched its lowest rating to date, losing 20% to fall to a 1.2.

Fox was in third as American Idol rose 7% to a 1.6.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/3. Arrow was down 20% to a season-low 0.8 and Supernatural was even with last week’s 0.7.