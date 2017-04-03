Primetime Ratings: Country Music Awards Down But CBS Wins

CBS earned the top score among broadcasters Sunday, with a 1.9 in adults 18-49 and a 7 share. 60 Minutes showed a 1.1, down substantially from last week’s basketball-aided 2.7, while the Academy of Country Music Awards did a 2.1. Last year’s awards did a 2.3.

NBC had a 0.9/3 on the night. A Little Big Shots repeat led into a fresh one at 1.2, which was down 29%. Chicago Justice dropped 10% to 0.9 and Shades of Blue fell 13% to 0.7.

Fox had a 0.7/2. A repeated Bob’s Burgers led into a new one at 0.7, down a tenth. The Simpsons did a 0.9, off a tenth from its last fresh airing, and Making History a 0.6, also down a tenth. After a Family Guy repeat, Last Man on Earth tallied a 0.8, down 11%.

ABC did a 0.6/2. After a repeated America’s Funniest Home Videos, Once Upon a Time scored a 0.8, down 11%. New to the slot, Match Game was good for a 0.6, and American Crime did a 0.4, up 33%.

Among Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.4/1 while Telemundo had a 0.3/1.