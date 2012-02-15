Primetime Ratings: 'Cougar Town' Returns Down; 'The River' Dives

After leaving Cougar

Town off its midseason schedule, much to the chagrin of its fans, ABC

returned the Courteney Cox-led comedy on Tuesday night to a 1.8 in the 18-49

demo, down 10% from its second season finale in May 2011, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

At 10 p.m., new found-footage drama The River was down 29% from its series premiere last week to a 1.7.

Earlier, Last Man Standing was down

4% to a 2.2, while Body of Proof hit

a series low, plummeting 25% to a 1.2. The network landed in fourth with an

overall 1.6 rating/4 share.

CBS won the night overall with a 3.1/9. NCIS was down 7% to a 3.9, but NCIS:

Los Angeles and Unforgettable were

both up a tenth to a 3.2 and 2.3, respectively.

Fox, in second place with an overall 2.7/7, saw Glee fall15% to a season-low 2.8. New

Girl was down 9% to a 3.2, also a season-low, followed by Raising Hope, which was flat at 2.1.

NBC beat out ABC for third place with an overall 1.9/5. The Biggest Loser slipped 9% to a 2.1,

while Parenthood was steady at 1.6, its

series low.

After a repeat of Hart

of Dixie, Ringer plunged 40% to a

0.3, its series low. The network earned an overall 0.3/1.