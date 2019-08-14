Primetime Ratings: Consistent ‘AGT’ Brings NBC Win

NBC took the Tuesday prime ratings title, America’s Got Talent leading the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.9/5 that ABC posted.

Now onto its live shows, America’s Got Talent got a flat 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Bring the Funny slid 22% for a 0.7.

ABC had Bachelor in Paradise up 20% at 1.2 and comedy reruns.

CBS was next at 0.5/2 with drama repeats.

Fox got a 0.4/2. A Spin the Wheel rerun led into First Responders Live at a level 0.4.

Telemundo also did a 0.4/2. A Betty en NY repeat preceded the premiere of El Final Del Paraiso at 0.5 and Preso No. 1 was down 25% at 0.3.

Univision rated a 0.3/2. La Reina Soy Yo did a flat 0.4, the premiere of Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca a 0.3 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad a level 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.1/1, Pandora and the premiere of Mysteries Decoded both posting that score, with Pandora flat.