Primetime Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Finishes Season on Top

The season finale of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud led Sunday night matching last week’s 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The season finale of BattleBots rose 8% to a 1.4 and Save My Life: Boston Trauma bumped up a tenth to a 0.9. ABC finished in first with a 1.3 rating/4 share.

CBS placed in second with a 0.9/3. Big Brother earned a 1.8, even with last week.

NBC came in at fourth with a 0.5/2. Welcome to Sweden aired two episodes earning a 0.3 and 0.2, flat and down a tenth, respectively.

Fox aired repeats.