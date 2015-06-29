Primetime Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘BattleBots’ Drop Sunday

ABC’s pair of unscripted shows Celebrity Family Feud and BattleBots dropped from their premieres Sunday. Celebrity Family Feud dipped 25% to a 1.8 rating and BattleBots fell 26% to a 1.4, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. ABC led the night with a 1.2 rating/4 share.

CBS finished in second with a 0.9/3. Big Brother earned a 1.7, down 6% from last summer’s Sunday premiere and a Sunday series low.

NBC followed with a 0.6/2. Dateline improved 17% to a 0.7. Dateline: My Kid Would Never Do That jumped 14% to a 0.8. The finale of American Odyssey was even with a 0.4.

Fox trailed with a 0.4/2. Fox’s lone original on the night, Golan the Insatiable, was down a tenth from its last original with a 0.5.