Primetime Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ABC Top Sunday

Celebrity Family Feud led Sunday night with a 2.0 rating, down 5% from last week, among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. BattleBots followed with a 1.3, up 8% from last week, and the premiere of Save My Life: Boston Trauma earned a 0.8. ABC led broadcasters with a 1.3 rating/5 share.

CBS hit second with a 0.9/3. Big Brother dipped 10% from last week to a 1.8.

NBC finished in third with a 0.6/2. Welcome to Sweden premiered its second season with two episodes at 0.3, tying a series low and even with the finale.

Fox trailed in fourth with a 0.5/2. The finale of Golan the Insatiable earned a 0.5, even with last week.