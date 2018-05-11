Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Hefty Comedy Finales

CBS won Thursday prime, as The Big Bang Theory led the network to a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.1/5 that ABC rated.

The season finale of Big Bang Theory went up 17% to 2.8 and the Young Sheldon finale grew 11% to 2.1, then Mom rated a 1.5 and a second Mom a 1.3. Last week’s Mom did a 1.4. SWAT climbed 13% for a 0.9.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy escalated 13% to 1.8 and Station 19 shed 10% for a 0.9. Quantico was good for a flat 0.5.

NBC came in third at 0.8/4. A Law & Order: SVU repeat led into the two-hour Chicago Fire finale at a level 1.0.

Fox did a 0.6/3, with Gotham at 0.7 and Showtime at the Apollo a 0.6, both shows up a tenth of a point.

The CW scored a 0.5/2, with Supernatural growing 50% to 0.6 and Arrow at a flat 0.4.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2, and Univision a 0.4/2.

