Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Country Music Awards

CBS took the prime ratings crown Sunday, as the Academy of Country Music Awards led the net to a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. ABC was second at 1.4/5.

60 Minutes lost 27% for a 1.1 on CBS, then the ACM Awards did a 2.1, same as last year.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos grew 33% to 1.2 and American Idol dropped 13% to 1.3. ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopolous’ sit-down with James Comey did a 1.7.

Fox did a 0.7/3, as Bob’s Burgers scored a flat 0.8 and The Simpsons went up 11% to 1.0, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a 0.9 and a second episode a 0.7. Last week’s Brooklyn rated a 0.8. The Last Man on Earth lost 14% for a 0.6.

NBC had a 0.6/2. Dateline was good for a flat 0.6 and Little Big Shots and Genius Junior a 0.7. Little Big Shots lost 22% while Genius Junior was flat. Timeless fell 17% to 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/.2.