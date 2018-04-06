Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Comedies

CBS was the top scorer in Thursday ratings, its comedies leading to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That squeaked by the 1.2/5 that ABC posted.

On CBS, Big Bang Theory slipped 8% to a 2.3 and Young Sheldon was down 5% to 1.9. Mom scored a flat 1.4 and Life in Pieces lost 10% for a 0.9. Drama SWAT rated a level 0.8.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy dropped 11% to 1.6 and Station 19 fell 17% to 1.0, then Scandal grew 13% to 0.9.

NBC did a 0.8/3. Superstore was good for a 0.8 and A.P. Bio a 0.6. Will & Grace rated a 0.9 and Champions a 0.5, before Chicago Fire rated a 1.0. All the NBC shows were flat with last week.

Fox was at 0.7/3. Gotham did a flat 0.7 and Showtime at the Apollo was a level 0.6.

The CW rated a 0.5/2, with Supernatural down 14% to 0.6 and Arrow at a flat 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.