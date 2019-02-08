Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Big Bang’

CBS got the top score in Thursday’s ratings, its hit comedies pacing the network to a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.1/5 posted by ABC.

The Big Bang Theory ticked up 8% to 2.6 and Young Sheldon went up 5% to 2.0 on CBS. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition got a flat 1.1 and SWAT slid 11% to 0.8.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy fell 12% to 1.5 and A Million Little Things lost 9% for a 1.0. How to Get Away With Murder tallied a level 0.6.

NBC did a 0.9/4. The Titan Games was down 9% at 1.0 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine up 13% for a 0.9, then Will & Grace at a flat 0.8. Law & Order: SVU fell 11% to 0.8.

Univision got a 0.5/2, with Jesus and Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia at 0.5.

Fox, The CW and Telemundo all did a 0.4/2.

Fox was in repeats while The CW had Supernatural at 0.5 and Legacies at 0.4, both dramas up a tenth of a point.