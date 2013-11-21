Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Wednesday as 'Criminal Minds,' 'CSI' Rise

CBS led Wednesday with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Criminal Minds rose 4% to a 2.8 and CSI improved 11% to a 2.1. Earlier, Survivor dipped 4% to a 2.4.

ABC took second with a 2.0/6. The Middle fell 8% to a series-low tying 2.2, while Back in the Game drew a 1.6. Modern Family shed 13% from last week to a 3.3 and Super Fun Night lost 5% to a 1.9. At 10 p.m., Nashville rose 7% to a 1.6.

Fox was in third as The X Factor fell 6% to a 1.6.

NBC aired the fall finales of both Revolution and Law & Order: SVU. Revolution tied its series low of 1.4, falling 7% from last week, while Law & Order was flat with last week's 1.6. Dateline was also even with a 1.1. NBC finished in fourth with a 1.3/4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. With 18-49s, Arrow dipped three tenths to a 0.9, while Tomorrow People was even with a 0.6. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Arrow dipped three tenths as well to a 0.9, while Tomorrow People rose a tenth to a 0.5.