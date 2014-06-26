Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Wednesday As ‘Big Brother’ Returns Up

CBS led the broadcasters on Wednesday as reality vet Big Brother returned to a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, up a tenth from last summer, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Airing repeats the rest of the night, CBS finished with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share.

Following a repeat of America’s Got Talent, NBC debuted new series Taxi Brooklyn to a 1.0 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 10 p.m. NBC finished in third for the night with a 1.2/4.

Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance dipped 18% to a 1.4.

ABC aired mostly repeats for a fourth-place finish with 0.9/3. Motive was down three tenths with a 0.7.

The CW aired repeats.