PrimetimeRatings: CBS Wins Wednesday as 'Big Brother' Hits Season High

CBS won Wednesday

night in the ratings with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Big Brother drew a 3.1, up 15% for a new season high.

NBC's full slate

of new programming gave the network an overall 1.7/5. Minute to Win It

(1.2) and America's Got Talent (2.4) remained steady, while Love in

the Wild dropped a tenth to a 1.4.

ABC came in third

with a 1.4/4. Primetime Nightline remained flat with another 1.3.

After airing the

finale of So You Think You Can Dance? last week, Fox followed up with a

pair of repeats, scoring an overall 0.7/2.

The CW finished

with a 0.4/1.