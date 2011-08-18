PrimetimeRatings: CBS Wins Wednesday as 'Big Brother' Hits Season High
CBS won Wednesday
night in the ratings with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Big Brother drew a 3.1, up 15% for a new season high.
NBC's full slate
of new programming gave the network an overall 1.7/5. Minute to Win It
(1.2) and America's Got Talent (2.4) remained steady, while Love in
the Wild dropped a tenth to a 1.4.
ABC came in third
with a 1.4/4. Primetime Nightline remained flat with another 1.3.
After airing the
finale of So You Think You Can Dance? last week, Fox followed up with a
pair of repeats, scoring an overall 0.7/2.
The CW finished
with a 0.4/1.
