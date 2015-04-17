Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thursday as Lineup Improves

CBS led Thursday night with a 2.1 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, seeing gains across the board.

Following The Big Bang Theory, which was up 6% to a 3.7, The Odd Couple improved 5% to a 2.4. Mom – again airing a half-hour earlier than normal – was up 10% to a 2.2. Elementary rose 17%, steady with last week’s 1.4.

Grey’s Anatomy returned to its normal time slot with a 2.1, even with last week, while Scandal was up 14% from its last episode to a 2.4. American Crime gained 22% to a 1.1, putting ABC in second with a 1.9/6.

Fox took third with a 0.9/3. Bones and Backstrom were each down a tenth to a 1.0 and 0.7, respectively.

NBC (0.8/3) aired only a new Dateline at 10 p.m. for a 1.1 rating, even with last week.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/2. Vampire Diaries fell 14% to a series-low 0.6 and Reign improved a tenth to a 0.4.