Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thursday Despite Ratings Dip

CBS won Thursday night with both adults 18-49 and total viewers. Despite

ratings that were down across the board, the network pulled an overall

3.0 rating/8 share and 12.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



Big Bang Theory was down 11% with adults 18-49 to a 4.2 rating. $#*! My Dad Says dipped 18% to a 2.8 while CSI dropped 15% from last week to a 2.8 rating with the key adults demo. The Mentalist fell again this week, down 7% to a 2.8, marking a new season low.

ABC came in second for the night, with Private Practice dropping 26% from last week's whopping 3.9 rating to a 2.9 with adults 18-49. Grey's Anatomy also slipped, down 7% to a 4.0 with key adults.

NBC followed, though the network bucked the night's downward ratings trend. Community gained 5% this week to a 2.1 with adults 18-49. 30 Rock and The Office were steady at a 2.6 and 3.8, respectively, with the same demo while Outsourced was up a tick to a 2.8 rating. The Apprentice enjoyed a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49, up 14% from last week.



On Fox, Bones fell flat vs. last week with a 2.5 adults 18-49 rating, as did Fringe with a 1.8.The CW's lineup also held steady from last week, with Vampire Diaries and Nikita maintaining their 1.6 and 0.9, respectively, with adults 18-49.