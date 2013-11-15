Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thursday as 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Men' Improve

CBS led Thursday with adults 18-49, posting an overall 2.5 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Big Bang Theory rose 4% to a 5.1 and The Millers improved a tenth to a 2.7. The Crazy Ones was even with last week's 2.1, while Two and a Half Men rebounded from last week by a tenth to a 2.1 as well. Elementary slipped a tenth to a 1.7 at 10 p.m.

ABC placed second with a 2.1/6. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland stayed at its lowest rating of 0.9, even with last week. Grey's Anatomy fell 4% to a tie its series low of 2.6, while Scandal rose a tenth to a 1.9.

Fox took third with a 1.4/4, as X Factor rose 17% to a 1.4 and Glee remained even with last week's 1.5.

NBC returned Parks and Recreation from a four-week hiatus down a tenth to a 1.2, tying its series low. Sean Saves the World dropped 29% to a 1.0, its lowest rating so far and Michael J. Fox Show stayed at its own low rating of 1.0. Parenthood was flat with last week's 1.3. NBC placed fourth with an overall 1.1/3.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3. With 18-49s, The Vampire Diaries was even with last week's 1.3 and Reign upticked a tenth to a 0.7. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries and Reign each slipped a tenth to a 1.3 and 0.6, respectively.