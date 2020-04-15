Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thanks to ‘NCIS’

CBS got top score in Tuesday prime ratings. NCIS led the Eye to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.8/4 that NBC tallied.

NCIS lost 8% for a 1.2 on CBS and two episodes of FBI: Most Wanted rated a 0.9 and 0.8, mostly flat with its previous 0.9.

On NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games lost 17% for a 1.0 and New Amsterdam gained 43% for a 1.0. A coronavirus news special posted a 0.6, up a tenth from the previous Tuesday’s news special.

ABC and Fox both got a 0.6/3. ABC had The Conners at 1.0 and Bless This Mess is 0.6, both shows flat. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both got a 0.5, as did For Life. Those three lost a tenth of a point apiece.

Fox had a Masked Singer repeat and a new Empire at a flat 0.7.

Univision got a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.6, level with its premiere, and Amor Eterno went up 17% to 0.7. Sin Miedo a la Verdad posted a level 0.4.

On Telemundo, Cennet got a 0.4 as did La Dona, both adding a tenth of a point. Operacion Pacifico got a flat 0.3.

The CW did a 0.1/0 with repeats of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.