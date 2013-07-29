Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Sunday as 'Unforgettable' Returns to 7M Viewers

CBS returned Unforgettable on Sunday night, with the

revived drama drawing a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 7 million viewers, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers. The show's sophomore debut was down considerably

from its first season, which aired during the 2012-13 TV season and averaged a 2.0

rating and 10.3 million viewers. Earlier, Big Brother fell two tenths

from last week's season high to a 2.2.





CBS was able to win the night with an overall 1.3 rating/4

share.





ABC was in third with a 0.9/3. Celebrity Wife Swap

and Whodunnit? each rose a tenth to a 1.1.





NBC's (0.7/2) Crossing Lines was even with a 0.6.





Fox aired repeats.



