Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Sunday as ‘Big Brother’ Dips

CBS led the broadcasters on Sunday night with an overall 1.1 rating/4 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Big Brother dipped 5% from last week to a 2.1, while Unforgettable rose 11% to a 1.0. At 10 p.m., Reckless rose 20% to a 0.6.

ABC’s Rising Star tumbled 23% from last week to post a 1.0, the singing competition show’s lowest rating so far. Earlier, Wipeout fell 29% to a 1.0 as well. ABC finished in third with a 0.9/3.

Fox and NBC aired repeats.