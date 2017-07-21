Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Strong ‘Big Brother’

CBS took top prize in the Thursday ratings competition, posting a 1.1 in prime in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. NBC was runner-up at 0.9/4.

After a couple repeated comedies, Big Brother did a 1.8 on CBS and Zoo a 0.6. Both shows were flat with last Thursday.

On NBC, Hollywood Game Night scored a flat 0.9, then The Wall slipped 8% to 1.1 and The Night Shift did a flat 0.7.

Fox was at 0.7/3. Beat Shazam was off 11% at 0.8 and Love Connection went up 17% to 0.7.

ABC did a 0.6/3, with Boy Band down 17% at 0.5, Battle of the Network Stars at a flat 0.7 and The Gong Show off 14% at 0.6.

The CW was at 0.3/1, with Penn & Teller: Fool Us at a level 0.4 and week two of Hooten & the Lady also flat at 0.2.

Among Spanish-language networks Univision did a 0.8/3, thanks to Copa Oro soccer action, while Telemundo scored a 0.5/2.