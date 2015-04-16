Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Repeat-Filled Wednesday

CBS led a Wednesday night that was littered with repeats, posting an overall 1.9 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Survivor fell 12% to a 2.2, tying its lowest rating this cycle. Criminal Minds dipped 5% to a 2.0 and CSI: Cyber was even with last week’s 1.5.

ABC was in second with a 1.7/6. The Middle was even at 1.9 and The Goldbergs rose 5% to a 2.1. Following a Modern Family repeat, another Goldbergs episode posted a 1.9 at 9:30 p.m., even with what Black-ish did last week. At 10 p.m., Nashville returned from a few weeks off up 9% to a 1.2.

Fox’s American Idol was even in the demo with a 1.4.

The CW tied with NBC’s repeats with a 0.8/3. Arrow and Supernatural each returned from a week off up a tenth to a 0.9 and 0.7, respectively.