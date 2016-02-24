Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘NCIS’ Uptick

CBS took the broadcast title Tuesday, charting a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, with a 6 share. NBC was runner-up at 1.4/5, then The CW at 1.0/3, and ABC and Fox tied at 0.8/3.

CBS saw NCIS climb 4% from its last airing at 2.4, then NCIS: New Orleans slide 10% to 1.8 and Limitless off 8% at 1.1.

NBC had Hollywood Game Night up 10% at 1.1 and Chicago Med up 7% at 1.5, then Chicago Fire at a flat 1.6.

CW had The Flash at 1.4, down 7%, and iZombie at a flat 0.6.

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat rated a 1.2, down 8%, and The Muppets a flat 0.8. Marvel’s Agent Carter did a 0.7 across two hours, same as last week.

Fox’s comedies were all flat with last week, with New Girl at 1.2 and Grandfathered at 0.8, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 0.9 and The Grinder at 0.6.