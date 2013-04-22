Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Low-Rated Sunday

CBS won a low-rated Sunday with an overall 1.8 rating/5

share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Amazing

Race was up a tenth from last week to a 2.4 and was the

highest-rated show of the night. The Good Wife fell two tenths to a 1.5

and The Mentalist rose two tenths to a 1.6 from last week's episode that

aired out of primetime.





ABC was in second with a 1.5/4. Once Upon a Time

aired its first original in a month, which was down a tenth to a 2.1. The

network aired the movie Remember Sunday from 9-11 p.m. for a 1.4.





Fox aired a mix of repeats and originals to finish third

with a 1.4/4. Despite having a

repeat Simpsons as a lead-in, Bob's Burgers rose a tenth to a

1.7, while American Dad, which also followed a repeat of Family Guy,

declined 14% to a 1.8. At 7:30 p.m., The Cleveland Show fell 25% to a

0.9.





NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice fell two tenths to a

1.6. NBC finished in fourth with a 1.2/3.



