Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as Lineup Hits Highs

CBS' lineup was up across the board on Thursday, which

propelled the net to win the night with an overall 3.4 rating/10 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Big Bang Theory,

Two and a Half Men and Person of Interest all registered season

highs. Big Bang rose 8% to a 5.5, and drew a series-high 17.4 million

viewers. Men improved a tenth to a 4.1 and Person was up 7% to a

3.1. Elementary was also up a tenth from last week to a 2.3.

ABC and Fox tied for second with a 2.2/6 each. Last

Resort was down another tenth to a 1.3 and Grey's Anatomy fell 6% to

a 3.1. Scandal, however, was up two tenths to a 2.1.

Fox's The X Factor was up a tenth week-over-week to a

2.4 and Glee was down 13% to a 2.1.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.4/4. 30 Rock was up 9%

from two weeks ago to a 1.2, while Up All Night returned from three

weeks off down 7% to a 1.3. The Office was down 17% from last week's Voice-fueled

season high to a 2.0, more in line with its season average. Parks &

Recreation was flat with last week at 1.7 and Rock Center was up 10%

to a 1.1.

For The CW, The Vampire Diaries was down

20% with 18-49s to a 1.2 and down a tenth with 18-34s to a 1.4. Beauty

and the Beast was down a tenth with both 18-49s and 18-34s to a 0.6

each. The network finished with a 0.9/3.