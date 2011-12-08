Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins, Fox's 'Teenage Daughter' Drops 25% in Week Two

Fox's

new comedy I Hate My Teenage Daughter fell 25% in week two, down to a

2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A

90-minute X Factor was also down 11% to a 3.3, giving the network an

overall 3.0/8, and putting it in a tie for second.

The CW, which

finished with an overall 0.8/2, aired the finale of the 17th cycle of America's Next Top Model, which

was up across all key demos: up 43% in A18-34 (1.0), up 27% in W18-34

(1.4), and up 25% in A18-49 (1.0).

CBS eked out the

victory with a 3.1/8. Survivor was even with another 3.3, while Criminal

Minds (down 8% to a 3.4) and CSI (down a tenth to a 2.5)

returned from a few weeks off.

ABC, which tied

for second with Fox, saw its lineup return from a week off. The Middle

was down a tenth and Suburgatory stayed even, both with a 2.8. Modern

Family sunk 9% to a new season-low 5.0, and Happy Endings, also down

by 9%, posted a 2.9. Freshman drama Revenge was down 8% to a 2.4.

NBC finished

fourth with a 1.6/4. Up All Night was down a tenth to a 1.8, while Harry's

Law was down 14% from its season high to a 1.2. Law & Order:SVU stayed even with a 1.9.