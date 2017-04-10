Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Easily

CBS won the Sunday ratings battle easily, putting up a 1.5 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. With the Masters leading in, 60 Minutes did a 1.5, up 36% from last week, then NCIS: Los Angeles had a 1.1, down 27% from its last fresh airing, and Madam Secretary a 0.7, down 36%.

NBC was next at 0.9/3. Little Big Shots was up 8% at 1.3, then Chicago Justice did a flat 0.9 and Shades of Blue a flat 0.7.

ABC and Fox both were at 0.6/2. For ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos had a 0.7 and Once Upon a Time a 0.7, down a tenth. Match Game did a 0.7, up 17%, and American Crime a flat 0.4.

Fox was in repeats.

Among the Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1.