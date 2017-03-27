Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Easily

CBS won the Sunday ratings contest with a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and an 8 share. The start of prime was delayed 34 minutes due to NCAA basketball, which scored a 5.3, then 60 Minutes did a 2.7, up 59% from last week’s score. NCIS: Los Angeles grew 45% to 1.5 and Madam Secretary climbed 38% to 1.1. Elementary grew 33% to a 0.8.

Next was NBC at 1.1/4. After a Little Big Shots repeat, a fresh Little Big Shots grew 13% week over week to a 1.7. Chicago Justice did a flat 1.0 while Shades of Blue was a flat 0.8.

Fox had a 0.8/3. Bob’s Burgers showed a flat 0.8 and a second one a 0.9. Making History was a flat 0.7 and Family Guy a level 1.1. Last Man on Earth grew 13% to 0.9.

ABC had a 0.7/2. It started with an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat before Once Upon a Time grew 13% to 0.9. Time After Time did a flat 0.4 and American Crime a 0.3, down a tenth of a point.

Among Spanish-language channels, Univision had a 0.5/2 on the night, while Telemundo had a 0.3/1.